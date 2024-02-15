TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) President Sells $440,045.20 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $440,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TechTarget Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $33.18. 95,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,933. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.78 million, a PE ratio of 203.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTGT. KeyCorp dropped their price target on TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,307 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 708,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,697,000 after acquiring an additional 79,872 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TechTarget by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in TechTarget by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,726,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,050,000 after purchasing an additional 55,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.