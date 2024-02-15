TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Stock Price Up 8.2%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 281,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 233,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TIXT shares. TD Securities raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 10.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $830.60 million, a PE ratio of 73.07, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 297,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,919 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 919,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 112,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 79,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,967 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

