Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TEI opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEI. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000.

(Get Free Report)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.