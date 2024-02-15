Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Acquired by Virtus Family Office LLC

Virtus Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the quarter. Ternium makes up approximately 5.8% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 22.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 42.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 131,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 11.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TX shares. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

NYSE TX traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $37.31. 95,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

