Terra Price Hits $0.73 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001402 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $484.33 million and $166.26 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001170 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000852 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 660,178,547 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

