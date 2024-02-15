Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBS. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 49.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Community Bancshares alerts:

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TCBS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.27. 445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.