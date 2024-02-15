Tezos (XTZ) Price Up 6.8% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Tezos has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $34.93 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001404 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001171 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000846 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 992,021,504 coins and its circulating supply is 971,145,082 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.