The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Update

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,200 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 562,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 188,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $247,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,581.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $606,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,859.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $247,837.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,817 shares of company stock worth $2,955,875 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Andersons in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Andersons by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Andersons by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Andersons by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Andersons by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on ANDE
Andersons Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of ANDE traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.58. The stock had a trading volume of 177,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,874. Andersons has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97.
Andersons Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
Andersons Company Profile
The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Andersons
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.