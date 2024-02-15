The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Up 14.1% in January

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 6,080,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 6,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,641,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,142. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

