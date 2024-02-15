The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GCV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.71. 36,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,433. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $5.09.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 623.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 885,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 60,015 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

