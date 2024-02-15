The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.37 Per Share

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 1.37 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19.

Hershey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Hershey has a payout ratio of 53.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hershey to earn $10.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

NYSE:HSY opened at $191.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.43. Hershey has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth $47,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Hershey by 130.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. DA Davidson began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

