The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.77

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and traded as low as $58.03. The Sage Group shares last traded at $59.06, with a volume of 10,763 shares changing hands.

The Sage Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.5975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $0.28.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.