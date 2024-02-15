The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is Baillie Gifford & Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,694,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 796,364 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises approximately 3.2% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 9.12% of Trade Desk worth $3,492,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,611 shares of company stock worth $594,022. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,794,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.36. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

