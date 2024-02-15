Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $214.80

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$214.80 and last traded at C$214.38, with a volume of 220336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$212.56.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$180.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$96.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$196.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$183.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total transaction of C$103,095.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,367.58. In other news, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total value of C$103,095.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,367.58. Also, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total value of C$2,494,644.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,289. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

