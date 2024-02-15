Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $897.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MODG opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.86. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $24.32.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MODG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan purchased 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,308.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan acquired 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $60,212.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $442,308.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $128,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,302.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $76,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $842,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $1,080,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.