Torah Network Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (VP)

Torah Network (VP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Torah Network has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Torah Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Torah Network has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $31,979.11 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Torah Network

Torah Network’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official message board is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 0.40651892 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $29,623.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

