Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$130.00 at CIBC

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$135.38.

TIH traded up C$1.55 on Thursday, reaching C$125.25. The stock had a trading volume of 133,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,542. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$112.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$100.81 and a 12-month high of C$125.25. The company has a market cap of C$10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

