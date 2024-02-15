TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,300 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 730,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TowneBank Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TowneBank stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 241,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,668. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.90.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOWN shares. StockNews.com downgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Institutional Trading of TowneBank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 43,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 230.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

