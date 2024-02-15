Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Stock Price Up 25%

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Track Group Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

Get Track Group alerts:

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Track Group had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.

About Track Group

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Track Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Track Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.