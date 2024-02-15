Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Short Interest Update

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,900 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,614. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 345.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRNS traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,222. Transcat has a 52-week low of $74.89 and a 52-week high of $115.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $971.30 million, a P/E ratio of 84.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

