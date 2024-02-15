TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.88. The stock had a trading volume of 527,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,269. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.17. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in TransUnion by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.31.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

