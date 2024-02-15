Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 561,700 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the January 15th total of 866,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insider Activity at Treasure Global
In other news, CEO Chong Chan Teo purchased 1,170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.08 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,953,516 shares in the company, valued at $316,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treasure Global
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Treasure Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Treasure Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Treasure Global during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Treasure Global Stock Performance
Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Treasure Global had a negative return on equity of 615.47% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Treasure Global will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Treasure Global Company Profile
Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.
