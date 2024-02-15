Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRINL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.37. 8,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,022. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $28.14.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Company Profile

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

