Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Position Reduced by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd cut its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,932,000 after buying an additional 2,581,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at about $826,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,047,000 after buying an additional 330,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after buying an additional 1,072,288 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.94. 3,791,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,380. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

