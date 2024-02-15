Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 9.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TRIP traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.66. 8,237,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,185. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -153.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

