trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,400 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 225,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on trivago from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of trivago from $1.40 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on trivago from $6.25 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

Get trivago alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRVG

trivago Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On trivago

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 63,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,614. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. trivago has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $168.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 55.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in trivago by 11,846.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in trivago by 95.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of trivago by 79.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

(Get Free Report)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.