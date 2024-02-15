Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

TWLVW traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,218. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.20.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Featured Stories

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

