Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance
TWLVW traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,218. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.20.
About Twelve Seas Investment Company II
