Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Gap Down to $72.27

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.27, but opened at $63.10. Twilio shares last traded at $62.24, with a volume of 4,728,300 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.38.

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $759,333.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,984,495.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 123.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Twilio by 68.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

