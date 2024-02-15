Ubiquiti Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Ubiquiti has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years. Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $7.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of UI opened at $122.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.79 and a 200-day moving average of $136.27. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.31. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $289.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth $5,876,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth $10,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 115.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34,535 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 325.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ubiquiti

About Ubiquiti

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.