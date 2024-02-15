Ubiquiti Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.
Ubiquiti has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years. Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $7.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.
Shares of UI opened at $122.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.79 and a 200-day moving average of $136.27. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.31. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $289.22.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
