Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Short Interest Update

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 949,800 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 773,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 278,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $133,073.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,871.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $97,687.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $133,073.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,147 shares in the company, valued at $429,871.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,609 shares of company stock worth $342,943. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Ultra Clean by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $43.14. 391,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,037. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

