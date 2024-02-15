Umee (UMEE) Price Tops $0.0041

Umee (UMEE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Umee has a total market capitalization of $18.31 million and approximately $188,083.70 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Umee has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Umee token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Umee

Umee was first traded on February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 12,303,154,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. Umee’s official Twitter account is @ux_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Umee is www.ux.xyz.

Umee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UX is a blockchain-based lending platform prioritizing safety and programmability. It serves as a foundational blockchain, enabling application creation and financial tools, facilitating cross-chain leverage, liquidity, and debt instruments. UX promotes interoperability with various blockchains, including Cosmos, Ethereum, and layer two solutions. It operates on Tendermint BFT consensus, managed by validators who stake tokens for Proof of Stake consensus, ensuring network decentralization. Users can delegate tokens to validators, participating in governance and earning rewards in UX tokens. These tokens are used for governance, voting on protocol changes, and influencing DeFi parameters. Brent Xu, a veteran in blockchain and a former key member at Tendermint and ConsenSys, founded UX, originally named Umee, envisioning a versatile blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umee using one of the exchanges listed above.

