Uniswap (UNI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $174.38 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.54 billion and approximately $174.38 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $7.59 or 0.00014621 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00134064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000319 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000099 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.95575145 USD and is up 4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 931 active market(s) with $97,967,065.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

