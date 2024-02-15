United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 605,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 82,901 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $94,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,853,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,910. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

