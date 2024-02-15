United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

United Security Bancshares stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.51. 8,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,733. The company has a market capitalization of $128.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

About United Security Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 4,392.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 566,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

