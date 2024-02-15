United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
United Security Bancshares stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.51. 8,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,733. The company has a market capitalization of $128.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
