United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,291,860.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,880,130.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $214.54. 409,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,636. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.26. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $261.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,340,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

