Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.
Shares of UTL stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $49.92. 2,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Unitil has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $803.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 61.59%.
Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on Unitil in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
