Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Unitil Price Performance

Shares of UTL stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $49.92. 2,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Unitil has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $803.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54.

Unitil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 61.59%.

Institutional Trading of Unitil

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 80,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on Unitil in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

