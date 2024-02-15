Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Shares Gap Down to $16.01

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.01, but opened at $14.66. Universal Technical Institute shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 2,137,417 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $506.35 million, a PE ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

In other news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,615.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 55,608 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 627,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 38,630 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

