Unizen Trading 15.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Unizen has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $60.27 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Unizen

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars.

