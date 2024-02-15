US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00 to $3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.5 billion to $38.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.33 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.70.

USFD stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.58. 5,023,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,838. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57. US Foods has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $49.32.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in US Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in US Foods by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in US Foods by 27.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

