USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.
USA Compression Partners Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE USAC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.11. 53,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,027. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.73 and a beta of 1.31. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $26.93.
USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 1,400.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth $228,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth $167,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.
USA Compression Partners Company Profile
USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.
