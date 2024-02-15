Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.10

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 283916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens upgraded Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Utz Brands
Utz Brands Stock Performance
Utz Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 109.52%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $255,877.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,548,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,531,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
