Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $40.82. 5,636,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,992,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.05.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

