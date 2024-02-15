Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 9.8% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $335.61. 988,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,735. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.33. The company has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $338.68.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.