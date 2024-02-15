Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $236.55

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $236.55 and last traded at $235.94, with a volume of 62375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.21 and a 200-day moving average of $218.82.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,205,000 after buying an additional 212,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,972,000 after buying an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.