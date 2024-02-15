Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after buying an additional 25,959 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 39,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.01. 251,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,153. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $146.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

