Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Holdings Increased by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTIP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.55. 696,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,550. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

