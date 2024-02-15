Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arden Trust Co owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $13,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.60. 375,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,873. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

