Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $13,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.06. The company had a trading volume of 187,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,194. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.00 and its 200-day moving average is $167.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.