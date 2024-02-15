Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Soundwatch Capital LLC

Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,817,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $461.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,692,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,919. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $462.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $440.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.17. The stock has a market cap of $369.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

