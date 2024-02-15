Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 24.7% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.81. 3,032,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,699. The company has a market cap of $352.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $250.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

